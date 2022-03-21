Ludhiana | Four mobile phones, wallet stolen from amusement park
A wallet and four expensive mobile phones were stolen from the locker of an amusement park during Holi celebrations on Friday.
The complainant, Amit Singla, 44, of Ferozepur Road, said that he and his son Dharuv, and friends Jasraj Singh and Iswarjot Singh had gone to an amusement park near south city to attend a Holi function. The park employees allotted them a locker for keeping their belongings. However, when they returned, they found that the locker had been broken open and four Apple i-phones, and his wallet containing ₹5,000 had been stolen.
When they contacted the park employees, they could not give a satisfactory response. Later, they lodged a complaint with the police. Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh said a case had been lodged under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are scanning CCTVs installed at the amusement park to trace the accused.
-
