Ludhiana: Four months after pipeline work, Leisure Valley awaits restoration

What was once a favoured stretch for morning walks, jogging and leisurely strolls has been reduced to an expanse of dust and puddles at Leisure Valley in Sarabha Nagar and along the canal, more than four months after it was dug up for pipeline laying under the city’s upcoming 24/7 river-water supply project. The Leisure Valley in a deplorable state in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Although the pipeline-laying work has been completed and the excavated stretch covered with soil, the park has not been restored to its earlier condition. It now turns dusty during dry weather and waterlogged after rain.

“This used to be a pleasant spot as it didn’t have any busy road running along it. You also have the canal running along it. It makes for a perfect spot for a morning walk, jog or a leisurely stroll whenever you want to get refreshed. But now it is either dust on dry days or a swamp on rainy days,” said social activist Arvind Sharma, who said he had raised the issue with the MC multiple times.

Municipal horticulture officer Kirpal Singh said the responsibility for restoring the park lay with the contractor and the operations and maintenance (O&M) branch of the municipal corporation.

Superintending engineer, O&M branch, Parul Goyal, said it was the contractor’s responsibility to restore the park to the condition it was in before the excavation.

However, project manager PM Kalapatru of Kalpataru Constructions, the firm contracted to lay the pipeline, said the company was responsible only for covering the excavated portion. “Restoring the park is MC’s responsibility. We will support them in whatever way they ask us to,” he said.

Goyal said the MC had written to the contractor asking it to restore the park.