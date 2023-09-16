Ludhiana: Four women out for dinner molested, two held

A group of 10 revellers allegedly molested four women in a dhaba near Ludhiana railway station, police said on Friday. A group of 10 revellers allegedly molested four women in a dhaba near Ludhiana railway station. (HT PHOTOR)

Two of them, identified as Ishwar Singh, 22, of Baba Sen Bhagat Colony and Kunal Mehra, 22, of Sardar Nagar of Shekhewal, have been arrested. The other eight members of the group, who are yet to be identified, managed to escape.

The accused also snatched a gold chain, three gold rings and a silver bracelet besides a mobile phone while fleeing.

The complainant, who is a resident of Tharike village, said that he along with his brother and four women family members went to the dhaba for dinner on Thursday night.

The complainant said that when they came out of the dhaba, the accused, who were present there and were reportedly under the influence of liquor, followed them and started harassing the women. The accused also touched the woman inappropriately. When they intervened, the accused assaulted and robbed them. The accused also vandalised their SUV.

ASI Joginder Singh said that the police initiated investigation soon after reaching the spot. The police lodged an FIR under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379-B (snatching), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the accused.