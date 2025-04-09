Ludhiana: Freedom fighter Sukhdev’s memorial, MC set to acquire land for direct house route

The municipal corporation (MC) has initiated the acquisition of a privately-owned land parcel that has long blocked direct access to the ancestral house of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar, a close associate of Shaheed-e-Azam, Bhagat Singh. Despite its national significance, the house remains tucked away between private structures, with no clear entry path. (HT File)

Notably, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) East, acting as the land acquisition collector had issued an award of ₹33.01 lakh on March 17, 2025. The award was received by the civic body on March 24. To complete the process, the MC has now written to the Punjab government, seeking approval of the award and release of funds to compensate the landowner.

The land parcel, measuring 172.8 square metres, is situated in the densely packed Nauhrian locality and lies directly in front of Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home. Its strategic location has, for years, rendered the historic property practically inaccessible to the public. Despite its national significance, the house remains tucked away between private structures, with no clear entry path or visibility.

For decades, freedom fighter associations, local historians, and heritage activists have been urging the authorities to take concrete steps for preserving and showcasing the site. Responding to these long-standing demands, the MC began pursuing the case last year. A formal proposal was sent to the local government department in February 2023, seeking permission to initiate the acquisition process.

Upon receiving clearance from the state, the SDM (East) was appointed under the Right to Fair Compensation, Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The procedure was undertaken in accordance with the Act’s provisions and involved a series of steps: issuing a preliminary notification under Section 4 to signal the government’s intent; conducting a detailed land survey and physical demarcation; verifying ownership and legal titles; publishing public notices; and inviting objections under Section 6.

After completing all procedural requirements, the SDM finalised and issued the award. The compensation amount was determined based on prevailing collector rates and included all additional statutory entitlements.

According to officials, the civic body plans to use the acquired land to create a public access road leading to the freedom fighter’s house. The project also includes plans for site beautification, installation of directional signage, a memorial plaque, and a small visitors’ space.