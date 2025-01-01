Ludhiana: Friendship proposal turned down, ‘stalker’ assaults minor, family

A ‘stalker’, along with his aides, pelted the house of a class 12 student with stones and also hit her with an empty bottle for turning down his friendship proposal in Rani Wala Khuh area of Jagraon recently. The Jagraon police lodged an FIR against the accused, who are on the run. The police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Gill, Karan Gill, Bablu, Satnam Singh, alias Kamma and Neeta of Jagraon, while three of their aides are yet to be identified.

The complainant, who is 17-year-old, stated that Ajay Gill used to stalk her and followed her to school. According to her, the accused intercepted and forced her to accept his friendship proposal but she refused. Later, she narrated the whole incident to her father, who made a complaint to Gill’s parents.

The complainant added that the accused nursed a rivalry against her. On December 15, they woke up to a loud thud at the main gate of the house. The accused allegedly pelted the house with stones and later barged in after breaking open the door. The accused reportedly assaulted all of them and hit her with an empty bottle on her head. The accused fled the spot threatening her to keep mum. After the accused left the house, they alerted the police and filed a complaint.

Sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered following an investigation. An FIR under Sections 333 (unlawful entry into a house with the intention to cause harm, assault, or restrain the occupants), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), 324(1) (mischief as the intentional or knowing act of causing wrongful loss or damage to a person or the public), 191(1) (rioting) and 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, the police added.