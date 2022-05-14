Ludhiana | GADVASU accords warm welcome to NRI girls hostellers
The senior hostellers of NRI girls’ hostel of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a freshers’ party titled ‘Lumiere 2022’ on Saturday.
The evening saw many dance performances by both seniors and juniors, and a variety of entertaining games.
In the guessing game, where the participants were blindfolded and had to guess the props by touching or smelling, Kanwardeep Kaur Jannat, Sukhmani Sahib Kaur and Kashish bagged the first three positions, respectively.
Musical chair game was won by Nandita and Sukhmani. The last game of the night—tasting game— was won by Dilshad, Abhinaz and Sehaj from College of Veterinary Science.
NRI girls’ hostel warden Nidhi Sharma, while complementing the hostel prefect Shikha Chaudhary, said the students worked ardently to put together the programme.
Mundka fire: Delhi oppn parties allege delay in firefighting, demand probe
At least 27 people have so far died and 12 sustained injuries in the fire tragedy. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the death toll can go up as more charred remains were recovered from inside the building during rescue operations on Saturday. Delhi Police said they are doin DNA testing to ascertain the identity of the deceased persons, and so far, as many as seven bodies have been positively identified.
Bike-borne miscreants snatch elderly woman’s gold earrings in Ludhiana
Two bike-borne miscreants on Saturday snatched gold earrings from an elderly woman, who runs a grocery store in Bharti Colony of Salem tabri area. The victim, Veena Gupta, 65, has been running a grocery store for the past three decades. The accused were captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. The victim's neighbour, Rinku Kumar, said the incident occurred at around 1.30 pm, when the two masked men stopped outside the grocery store.
Opposition leader Pravin Darekar’s ‘labourer’ claim ‘bogus’: Charge sheet
Mumbai: The MRA Marg police have concluded that the claim made by leader of opposition in the legislative council, Pravin Darekar, of being a labourer was “bogus” and the labour society was unable to produce any documents to substantiate the claim. “Despite becoming a Member of Legislative Council, Darekar had in April, 2017 (30 days), November, 2017 (20 days) and December, 2017 (10 days) accepted ₹25,750 as wages in cash,” said the charge sheet.
5,586 students to take NMMS, PSTSE exam in Ludhiana today
As many as 50,152 students will appear for National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) in the state on Sunday. The exams will be conducted at 190 centres in the state. The maximum participation was seen in Ludhiana where a total of 5,586 students will take the exams at 21 centres in the district, followed by Patiala where a total of 4,215 students will appear at 17 designated centres.
Rajnath announces five more flyovers for Lko, says development top priority
LUCKNOW: Announcing the construction of five more flyovers, defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh said here on Saturday that hRajnath who is on a two-day visit to the state capital'sparliamentary constituency Lucknow's development was his top priority. “Lucknow's development is my responsibility. I am told that six flyovers have been constructed so far and five more have been sanctioned to ease traffic congestion,” said Rajnath Singh, speaking at 'Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh' organized by the Lucknow Intellectual Foundation here.
