Ludhiana | GADVASU interns to get ₹15k stipend: Gogi
The state government on Tuesday agreed to increase the stipend of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) interns to ₹15,000.
Sharing the information, AAP MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, through his official facebook page, after a meeting with cabinet ministers, including Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema and animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Tuesday, said that the government has agreed to increase the stipend of GADVASU interns.
Students have been on chain hunger strike from June 12, demanding hike in stipend.
Gogi said the decision was taken following a meeting between the minister and a delegation of interns of GADVASU in Chandigarh.
However, the protesting students said the strike would continue till the time the government issues the directions in writing.
In the meantime, interns Shivam and Satnam Singh, both students who were on hunger strike, have ended their fast.
Shivam, who was on hunger strike for the past six days, was rushed to civil hospital on July 17 after his condition deteriorated, but he resumed hunger strike, and by July 18 evening, he, along with another intern Satnam who was on hunger strike for the past four days, was referred to DMC Hospital.
Earlier, during the day, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also met the protesting students and extended support.
PCMS extends support
The Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS), earlier during the day, on Tuesday, extended its support to students interning with GADVASU.
Addressing the vets, D Akhil Sarin, state president, PCMSA, urged them to stay strong and keep fighting for their just cause.
He said, “The PCMSA stands firmly with the young interns in their struggle for genuine rights. They deserve a dignified stipend for the kind of appreciable services they are rendering.”
Charan Kamal, secretary PCMSA, Ludhiana, said, “The least the present government can do for their future generation of doctors is to give them a dignified stipend at par with the neighbouring states. The PCMSA supports the cause and extends full support to the interns.”
-
Part-time teachers drive e-rickshaws, sell Chaat to supplement paltry pay at UP govt-run upper primary schools
Part-time subject teachers in government-run upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh are forced to look for a second source of income to overcome the acute financial hardships they are facing. Paid a paltry Rs 9,000 per month in lieu of their services, some have to ply e-rickshaws and sell Chaat by the roadside after school hours. Others can be seen working at mobile shops, private hospitals, selling vegetables etc just to make ends meet.
-
Krishna Janmabhoomi matter: Issue notices for suit in representative capacity, orders Mathura court
The court of additional district judge (court no. 7) at Mathura on Tuesday ordered issuing notices to respondents for hearing on the application seeking permission to file a case on Sri Krishna Janambhoomi issue in representative capacity by Lucknow-based lawyer Shailendra Singh. The court has fixed July 26 as the next date of hearing in this case.
-
Ludhiana | PAU to hold offline kisan melas after two-year gap
After remaining suspended for over two years due to the pandemic, Punjab Agricultural University is all set to organise offline Kisan Melas across Punjab. Announcing the dates, Ashok Kumar, director of extension education, PAU, said the series would kickstart with the first Kisan Mela at Nag Kalan Jahangir, Amritsar on September 2, followed by Ballowal Saunkhri on September 6, Gurdaspur on September 9, Faridkot on September 13 and Rauni, Patiala, on September 16.
-
U.P. secondary education dept goes for a major digital push
Lucknow Taking a giant stride towards digitalisation, the Uttar Pradesh secondary education department has come up with a number of portals to boost education and address the needs of the students. The department has set up a portal “Pahunch” for school mapping so it may serve in unserved habitation. The school mapping software portal has been developed in collaboration with Bhaskar Acharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo Informatics, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
-
Ludhiana: Woman, brother, 2 others held for 21-yr-old man’s murder
Hours after a 21-year-old man was found murdered at Manewal village in Macchiwara on Tuesday, police arrested a woman, Beant Kaur's brother and two others. The accused have been identified as Beant Kaur, her brother Sarwan Singh and aides Gurlal Singh and Kala. Manpreet's has been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Happy. His relatives said he was going to get married on Sunday. Police then rounded up the accused and started questioning them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics