Ludhiana | GADVASU, Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences join hands
The College of Animal Biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, jointly organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) on “COVID-19” in collaboration with American Society for Microbiologists (ASM) and Indian Virological Society (IVS).
Suresh V Kuchipudi from Penn State University, USA; COULON Pierre-Grégoire from Curie Institute, Paris; Swayam Prakash from the University of California, USA, and Alyson A Kelvin from University of Saskatchewan, Canada delivered lectures.
Eminent speakers such as Priya Abraham, director ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune; Uday C Ghoshal from SGPGIMS, Lucknow; Radha Kant Ratho from PGIMER, Chandigarh, and D Himanshu Reddy from King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, highlighted effects of Covid-19 vaccination, emerging mutants and the issues with diagnosis of emerging SARS CoV-2 variants.
Yashpal Singh Malik, dean, College of Animal Biotechnology, and the organizing secretary of the CME, elaborated on adoption of One Health approach to tackle and develop preparedness for emerging infectious diseases inflicting the public health.
A total of 1,060 participants joined the CME, of which 905 logged in through web streaming and 156 joined through Zoom platform.
Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh congratulated the organising team for the initiative.
Lawyer Satish Uke, brother sent to ED custody till April 6
Mumbai: A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court on Friday remanded activist-lawyer Satish Uke and his elder brother Pradip to the Enforcement Directorate custody till April 6. The brothers were arrested from Nagpur on Thursday evening in connection with a money laundering case registered against them in February. Advocate Satish Uke has filed several cases against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, including one for filing a false election affidavit.
Ex-minister’s involvement in Hawala racket has opened Pandora’s Box: former J&K deputy CM
Following the arrest of a Kashmir man with ₹6.90 lakh Hawala money, who claimed that former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh had given him the task, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Friday said that the incident proved how deep was nexus ran between ministers of previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, Hurriyat and anti-national elements during militancy.
Ludhiana | Plot holders, developers of illegal colonies accuse GLADA of harassment
After Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority asked Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to stop issuing power connections to illegal colonies that don't have no-objection certificates (NOCs), residents and plot holders of these areas accused the development authority of harassment. Members of Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association, led by Aam Aadmi Party's Gill constituency MLA Jiwan Sangowal, also met the chief administrator of GLADA, Sandeep Kumar over the issue on Thursday and submitted a memorandum.
Southern Command celebrates 128th Raising Day in Pune
In a solemn and befitting ceremony, the headquarters of Southern Command celebrated its 128th Raising Day on Friday. During its journey, Southern Command has successfully maintained the sovereignty of the area under its responsibility and has also relentlessly contributed toward nation-building. Over the years, Southern Command has emerged as a formidable fighting force. In the past year, Southern Command also hosted many joint military training exercises with friendly foreign countries.
Haryana contractor threatens top HRECL official for confidential details
A top official of the Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation Limited on Friday alleged that a contractor barged into Deepak Kundu, general manager of HRECL's office here and allegedly threatened him for refusing to disclose details of tenders, police said. General manager of HRECL, Deepak Kundu, also shot off a letter narrating the incident to Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran, and the police are verifying the complaint, they said.
