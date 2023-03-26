Ludhiana: Gang of burglars busted, 3 arrested

The Haibowal police claimed to have busted a gang of burglars active in the area for the last one year with the arrest of three men and recovered ₹2 lakh and other valuables from their possession. The three accused in the custody of Haibowal police in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The accused have been identified as Sanju Kumar alias Sanju Barava, 24, of Haibowal, Ranjit Singh alias Rana, 40, of Ajit Nagar and Varun alias Mohan, 26, of Vijay Nagar in Haibowal. The accused are drug addicts and indulged in crime to meet their need for drugs.

Apart from cash, the police also recovered desi ghee packets and shoe pairs from their possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Shubham Aggarwal said that the accused were active in the area for the past one year and executing back-to-back burglaries.

The ADCP said that the police arrested the accused on Saturday and recovered cash and other valuables from their possession. The accused told police that they used to roam around in the area during daytime to find their targets and would execute burglaries at night.

Inspector Bittan Kumar, SHO at Haibowal police station, said that Sanju is already facing trial in three cases of burglaries and liquor smuggling.

Rana has seven FIRs lodged against him, including drug peddling and burglaries.

A case under sections 457, 380, 411 and 413 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Haibowal police station.

Against the repeated burglaries in shops, the local traders of Haibowal had staged a protest on February 28 and blocked the road after the burglars had targeted three shops in one night.