Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted with arrest of seven

The CIA staff of Ludhiana police have solved two cases - a carjacking at Alamgir Road on April 8 and a robbery attempt at a finance company on April 16, with the arrest of seven members of a gang.

The accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Lovi of Malerkotla; Hardeep Singh alias Nikka of Pink Colony in Raikot; Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, Neeraj Kumar alias Sandy, Harpeet Singh alias Preet and Sukhvinder Singh alias Happy, all from Sangrur and Surya Prakash of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Two of their accomplices, Jasvinder Singh alias Nikri and Jasvinder Singh alias Jassa of Sidhwan Bet are yet to be arrested.

SSP of Ludhiana rural, Deepak Hilori, said that a countrymade pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession. The SSP said that Lovepreet runs a saloon in Raikot and Harpreet, Sukhvinder and Surya Prakash work as cash collectors at the finance company which the gang had targeted.

They had also robbed Manpreet Singh, a resident of Dhandra Road, of his Mahindra Logan car on April 8.

