Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted with arrest of seven
The CIA staff of Ludhiana police have solved two cases - a carjacking at Alamgir Road on April 8 and a robbery attempt at a finance company on April 16, with the arrest of seven members of a gang.
The accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Lovi of Malerkotla; Hardeep Singh alias Nikka of Pink Colony in Raikot; Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, Neeraj Kumar alias Sandy, Harpeet Singh alias Preet and Sukhvinder Singh alias Happy, all from Sangrur and Surya Prakash of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Two of their accomplices, Jasvinder Singh alias Nikri and Jasvinder Singh alias Jassa of Sidhwan Bet are yet to be arrested.
SSP of Ludhiana rural, Deepak Hilori, said that a countrymade pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession. The SSP said that Lovepreet runs a saloon in Raikot and Harpreet, Sukhvinder and Surya Prakash work as cash collectors at the finance company which the gang had targeted.
They had also robbed Manpreet Singh, a resident of Dhandra Road, of his Mahindra Logan car on April 8.
Court attaches Ludhiana MC chief’s official vehicle for failing to take up devp work in Juhi Enclave
The permanent lok adalat (public utility services) has attached the Ludhiana MC commissioner's official vehicle and other movable property after the civic body failed to implement its order issued on December 4, 2020, to take up development work in Juhi Enclave on Jassiyan Road (Haibowal). As per information, residents of the Juhi Enclave had moved court seeking the construction of a road in the area.
35-yr-old man’s murder in Ludhiana: Victim suffered head injury after being hit by train, reveals police probe
A day after three men were arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old man who was found dead on the railway tracks near Jassian village on May 17, police investigation has revealed that the accused had pushed Harwinder onto the way of a moving train, which resulted in a severe head injury and ultimately, his death. A local court on Friday sent the accused to three days in police remand.
Ludhiana: Remains of cows found floating in Sirhind Canal
Panic gripped the Machhiwara area after locals found remains of cows floating in the Sirhind Canal near Pawat Bridge on Friday. They informed the police and deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harwinder Singh Khaira and sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer at Machhiwara police station reached the spot and initiated investigation. Divers were also deployed and they found polythene bags which were used to dump the remains. A suspect is yet to be identified.
Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with ₹60,000, jewellery from factory owner’s house
A gang of burglars broke into the house of a factory owner in Jamalpur HIG Colony and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and ₹60,000 on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The occupants of the house were asleep when the theft took place. The complainant, Krishan Bansal, said that the burglars had tied the door handles from outside with bed-sheets so that the family members could not come out of their rooms.
Drug overdose: 32-year-old Ludhiana man found dead in bathroom of petrol pump
A 32-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of a petrol pump in Gill village on Thursday evening. Police found a syringe near the body and suspect that Parminder died of a drug overdose. The deceased has been identified as Parminder Singh of Saiyan Kalan village. He was married and has a three-year-old daughter. The victim's father, Sharanjit Singh said that he is a farmer and his son used to assist him.
