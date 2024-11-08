Ludhiana: Gangster, aides shoot at shoe trader in Khud Mohalla, two critically hurt

At least three people suffered bullet injuries on Friday after a notorious gangster and his aides opened fire at a shoe trader in Khud Mohalla, officials said. Two of the injured are stated to be critical. One of the injured outside Christian Medical College and Hospital. (HT Photo)

They said gangster Rishav Benipal, alias Nannu, and his aides fired at trader Gurwinder Singh alias Prinkle, a resident of Sector 32-A Chandigarh Road. Prinkle, a woman caught in the crossfire, and one of the assailants were injured in the incident.

The officials said trader Prinkle also opened retaliatory fire with his licensed weapon.

Panic gripped the area and the injured were rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

The injured assailant escaped from the spot and his whereabouts are unknown.

According to police, the assailants pumped four bullets into the trader’s body and the woman suffered two bullet injuries on her back.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said following a statement by Prinkle, the Division Number 3 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against Rishav Benipal, Prinkle’s father-in-law, brother-in-law and others.

According to the DCP, Prinkle was at his shop when two accused barged in and opened fire. Some of the miscreants remained outside the shop, the DCP added.

The DCP said Prinkle had solemnised a love marriage with a woman and following a matrimonial dispute, his wife returned to her maternal house. Rishav Benipal is close to Prinkle’s in-laws and according to the preliminary investigation, the assailants shot at Prinkle because of the dispute.