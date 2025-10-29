Ludhiana: Garbage continues to burn in city despite MC’s waste mgmt claims

Despite repeated claims by the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) of maintaining proper solid waste management and regular lifting of garbage from compactor sites, heaps of waste were again seen burning in different parts of the city on Tuesday.

Thick smoke filled the air near the wholesale vegetable market on Bahadur K Road and along Old Court Road, where large piles of garbage were found on fire. What has alarmed residents is that both these spots already have compactors installed by the MC, yet waste continues to be dumped in the open.

These areas are densely populated, and hundreds of commuters pass through them daily. The burning garbage not only creates air pollution but also poses a serious health hazard to people living nearby.

Members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) raised the issue with the chief secretary, highlighting that tonnes of illegally dumped garbage in the vegetable market were set ablaze in the early morning hours, causing severe environmental damage. “The matter of illegal dumping and burning of garbage is already pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and the MC commissioner has been directed to appear virtually in the next hearing,” said a PAC member.

However, the residents said the situation remains unchanged. “Garbage continues to lie in the open despite the NGT’s intervention, and now it’s being burnt again. The civic authorities have failed to follow the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016,” they said, demanding strict action against officials of both the Mandi Board and the MC.

Later in the evening, similar scenes were witnessed near the old courts, close to Lakkar Bridge, where heaps of garbage were found burning in the open. The thick, black smoke made it difficult for commuters to pass through the area. “Earlier there was a foul smell, and now the garbage is being set on fire, making the situation worse,” said a passerby.

Meanwhile, Mandi Board secretary Harinder Singh said, “I am not aware of the incident, but we will take action against the contractor responsible for garbage lifting.”