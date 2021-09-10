Ludhiana gets 1 lakh syringes for vaccine

The health department on Thursday received one lakh syringes to meet the acute shortage. The vaccination drive on Wednesday was hampered after the department ran out of syringes.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia said that there has been a mismatch in the number of syringes and vaccine doses. “But today, we received one lakh syringes to match the number of doses available. We urged the authorities to send more syringes to replenish the stock,” said Dr Ahluwalia.

Only 29,000 out of the targeted 70,000 people were inoculated on Wednesday. With the arrival of syringes on Thursday, the department managed to vaccinate over 48,000 residents of the district.

With that, the district crossed the 23 lakh inoculation mark. As many as 23,39,521 people have been inoculated in the district, so far.

The health department had inoculated 20 lakh people on August 31 and vaccinated the rest in nearly nine days.

As many as two fresh cases of Covid- 19 were reported in the city on Thursday. While the active cases have gone up to 31, the mortality count of the district has reached 2,098.

A total of 87,494 people have been infected so far and as many as 85,365 people have successfully recovered.