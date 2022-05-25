Ludhiana | GGNIMT wins national-level IT competition ‘SPECTRA-2022’
Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (GGNIMT) bagged the overall trophy at ‘Spectra-2022’— a national-level IT competition— organised by faculty of computer science of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College.
Arya College for Boys was declared the runner-up. As many as 250 students from over 30 colleges had participated in ten different competitions.
Principal Arvinder Singh said the event aimed to arouse curiosity for science and technology among students and provide them a platform to exhibit their hidden talent. He added that national-level and inter-college competitions inculcate competitive spirit among students, and nourish their creative skills.
Professor Ravi Inder Singh, former director, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, was the chief guest of the ceremony. SP Singh (former vice-chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar), president, Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council, said the institution has always been at the forefront to provide a platform to students where they can enhance their competitive skills along with basic education.
Professor Ravi Inder Singh, Gursharan Singh Narula, SP Singh, and principal Arvinder Singh distributed prizes among the winners.
-
6 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Lucknow
As many as 6 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state capital on Tuesday, while 16 patients have recovered from the disease. Presently there are 82 active Covid cases in the city. The CMO officials said that 3 people were found positive in Aliganj, 2 in Mal, and one was detected positive in contact tracing. The authorities have advised people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour despite the situation being under control.
-
Nurse held for child trafficking: Vijayapura Police
Vijayapura police have arrested a nurse for her alleged involvement in child trafficking, officials said on Tuesday. The accused nurse, identified as Jayamala Patil, gave custody of two children to two different households on last week, bypassing the procedures laid out by the government and with an intention of trafficking them, police said. These two children were orphans and were kept with two women appointed by the Jayamala.
-
Bengaluru school’s email to its alumni over Gyanvapi stirs row
A purported e-mail sent by New Horizon Public School in Bengaluru asking its alumni to change the name of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque to 'Gyanvapi temple' on Google Maps has sparked a controversy in Karnataka, with the institute issuing a clarification that it was sent “without proper screening procedures, that is required of all our e-mail communications”.
-
Dalit writer Mahadeva withdraws consent to use his work in textbooks
Noted Dalit writer and activist Devnoor Mahadeva on Tuesday withdrew earlier consent given to the Karnataka education department to use portions of Mahadeva's writing in school textbooks in protest against the alleged “saffronisation” of education in the state. In a letter, the writer said that he would be “happy” if his works were removed from the textbook.
-
Eight killed, 28 injured in bus, truck collision in Hubballi
Atleast eight people were killed and 28 injured during a collision between a private passenger bus and a truck on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway in Hubballi in the wee hours of Tuesday. This is the second major accident in the Hubballi-Dharwad region in the past four days. The accident had claimed eight lives. Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said that the accident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics