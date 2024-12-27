Ludhiana: Ghawaddhi, Heeran secure semi-final spots in Aryan Cup

The Aryan Cup under-16 district hockey tournament, held at the Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium, at Punjab Agricultural University, saw intense competition on Friday. Players in action during the hockey match at PAU in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The first match of the day featured Ghawaddhi team dominating Kila Raipur team with a commanding 3-0 victory. Gurvir Singh opened the scoring in the 28th minute, followed by Pahulpreet Singh’s goal in the 51st minute. Sukhdeep Singh sealed the win with a penalty stroke in the 55th minute.

Despite the loss, Kila Raipur’s Ashish Kumar was named the best player of the match, with Lekh Raj Koundal presenting him with the award.

The second match witnessed a high-scoring thriller between Heran and Rampur teams, with Heeran emerging victorious 7-3. Joban Singh gave Heeran an early lead in the 4th minute, followed by a goal from Gurvinder Singh in the 11th minute. Rampur responded in the 17th minute through Jaskaran Singh, but Heeran regained control with goals from Armaandeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, and Manvir Singh, ending the first half 5-1. Rampur’s Gurbalhar Singh scored twice in the second half, but Heeran sealed the match with another goal from Manvir Singh, securing a 7-3 victory.

Anmoldeep Singh of Rampur was named the best player of the match, presented with the award by Sanjeev Sharma, athletic coach with the Punjab Sports Department.

With the tournament moving into the semi-finals on Saturday, Heeran will face Attiana in the first match, while Kila Raipur takes on Rampur in the second.

The championship, organised by Aryan Hockey Club, began on December 24. It will conclude on December 29.