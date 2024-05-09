Ludhiana girls getting closer to joining state army institute

The two girls from the district namely, Arshdeep Kaur and Khushpreet Kaur, cleared the first stage, i.e. the written examination for a three-year training course at Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for girls in their first attempt. Khushpreet Kaur (HT)

Both of them have recently completed their education from Meritorius School, Ludhiana.

Arshdeep is a science student who aspires to join the Indian Army. In Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 results, she secured 96.4% marks.

Arshdeep is daughter of a driver. She resided in Basti Jodhewal and initially wanted to pursue teaching mathematics. She said, “Mathematics fascinated me and I always aspired to teach the same but recently developed interest in the army made me appear for the examination.”

The 19-year-old Khushpreet, a resident of Khanpur village in Malerkotla, cleared Class 12 in commerce with 93.2% marks. She prepared for the entrance exam by accessing online resources. “The exam included the questions from science, mathematics, English and general awareness. I prepared for the exam online which helped me save time and money. I also practiced previous year questions,” added Khushpreet.

Khushpreet said, “Subject teachers at the school helped me throughout and especially the sports teacher who trained us for physical fitness which is stage 2 of the examination.”

Khushpreet completed her matriculation from Government Senior Secondary School, Bhogiwal, with 94.7% marks. “I do not have a preference for any one force as of now, I just want to serve my nation,” she added.

Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute has been set up by the Punjab government in Mohali to train the aspirants for defence services. The first batch was inaugurated in 2015. For selection, a two-and-half hours written examination of 480 marks was conducted on April 28 at three centres across the state, including Mohali, Jalandhar and Bathinda. The training at the residential institute includes a three-year graduation course for the girls.