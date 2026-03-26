Ludhiana: GLADA demolishes 13 illegal structures

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive against illegal constructions, pulling down 13 unauthorised buildings and three colonies in villages Dhandra, Manakwal and Mehmoodpura. Demolition process underway in three unauthorized colonies in village Dhandra, Manakwal and Mehmoodpura in Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The action was taken following directions from GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar. Officials said the drive was part of a wider effort to curb unauthorised development in the district.

According to GLADA, the action was carried out in compliance with demolition orders issued by the additional chief administrator. A duty magistrate, along with police personnel and the enforcement team of the regulatory wing, was present during the operation. The team demolished illegal structures and dismantled internal roads developed in the unauthorised colonies.

Officials said notices had been served to developers earlier, asking them to stop construction activities. However, when the violations continued, the authority proceeded with demolition. The drive remained largely peaceful.

GLADA officials added that a special campaign has also been launched to act against those allegedly misleading residents by offering plots in unauthorised colonies at lower prices. Such colonies, they said, do not have statutory approval and lack basic civic infrastructure.

Chief administrator appealed to residents to verify the status of colonies before purchasing property. The list of approved and regularised colonies is available on the official website for public reference, he added.