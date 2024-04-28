Ludhiana: Govt halts ‘pashu mandis’ to curb spread of diseases

To curb the potential spread of diseases among animals, the Punjab government has issued a formal order prohibiting the establishment of animal markets across the region till April 30. This directive comes in response to recent concerns regarding the outbreak of diseases among cattle in various parts of the state. The ban has been enforced across the state. (HT Photo)

The joint secretary of the state animal husbandry department has issued written orders outlining the ban on animal markets, emphasising the need for immediate action to safeguard the health and well-being of livestock. According to the directives, local authorities, including the district administration, have been instructed to enforce the ban.

Animal husbandry department deputy director Dr Paramdeep Singh Walia highlighted the emergence of symptoms related to foot and mouth disease among cattle in the state. Considering these developments, the government has decided to suspend all cattle markets until April 30. The decision is based on recommendations from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, and regional laboratories tasked with disease testing.

Foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious ailment affecting cows and buffaloes, spreading through direct contact between infected and healthy animals. Humans can transmit the disease after contacting sick animals as well.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney emphasised the significant risk posed by large-scale trading activities in animal markets, which could potentially exacerbate the spread of diseases. The ban on such markets serves as a preventive measure aimed at safeguarding Punjab’s livestock.

Dr Walia added that teams from the animal husbandry department are engaged in door-to-door vaccination campaigns to protect animals from diseases. These proactive measures are essential to mitigate the risks and minimise potential damage to the region’s agricultural sector, he said.