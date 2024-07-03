Ludhiana: Govt schools push for solar battery storage

Solar panels installed in the government schools are not equipped with solar battery storage making it impossible for the schools to use the excess energy generated, during an outage, due to which the schools with no availability of generators suffer during the summer time. A view of solar panels installed at a senior secondary government school in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

According to the information obtained from the department officials, the state government started installing solar panels in 2018 and would cover the schools in slots until all the schools have solar panels installed in their building.

However, there is no direct benefit given to the schools where these solar panels are installed. The electricity generated through these panels is transmitted to the electrical department, who in turn deduct the amount of electricity consumed by the respective school from their overall electricity generated through the panels. But, there is no solar battery storage available with the schools so that the excess electricity generated could be used at the time of a power cut.

A head teacher of Government Primary Smart School (GPSS), while requesting anonymity, said the school does not have a generator which makes the students and teachers suffer during power outage in the months that simmer under scorching sun. “The schools directly generate no benefit from these solar panels as there are no batteries for the storage of excess electricity generated. Most of the primary schools are without generators whereas, in the senior secondary schools, generators and inverters are made available through donations. It would be very relieving for us if we are provided with battery storage,” she added.

Deputy district education officer (DEO) secondary Jaswinder Singh Virk informed that as of now, there is no such provision of providing the schools with the battery storage.

Another government school teacher mentioned that primary schools were the most neglected ones. “Summers and monsoon months are really difficult for us. During power cuts, teachers use hand fans and students wave notebooks or paper to keep themselves cool,” said the teacher, highlighting the need for backup in the primary schools, especially ones where the number of students were much higher than the capacity of the school.

School authorities also mentioned that during winters, due to less consumption of electricity, sometimes the electricity bills of a few schools are zilch. “In that case, even if extra power is generated by a particular school, due to absence of battery storage, the extra remains with the department were generating no benefit for the schools. The extra power can not be used when needed,” said another teacher.

Deputy DEO elementary Manoj Kumar remarked, “Schools are off when the temperature is at its peak. We would have a discussion and if the schools feel the need for backup, then we would further their demand.”