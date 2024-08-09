Ludhiana: Govt teacher ‘thrashes’ Class 5 students with sticks, suspended

A teacher was suspended on Friday after Class 5 students of Government Primary Smart School, Jamalpur, alleged that she beat them “severely with sticks” on Thursday, officials said. Parents protested in the Government Primary Smart School Jamalpur on Friday after the students alleged a teacher of beating them in Ludhiana on Friday, August 09, 2024. (HT Photo)

They added that parents of the minors had gathered at the school on Friday morning to protest over the issue.

The accused was identified as Kamaljit Kaur, the in-charge of Class 5.

A student of Class 5 said, “We were sitting in the classroom on Thursday and two of our mischief-maker classmates were being beaten by the teacher. Then she started beating us with a stick without any reason. We pleaded with her not to beat us, but she did not stop.” They added that the teacher used “inappropriate” language for them.

“Our head teacher came to our rescue,” they said, and added that the accused teacher did not spare anyone in the classroom.

One of the students said that he has been experiencing severe pain post the incident and has marks on his body.

“We were standing near the head teacher’s office when the teacher started beating us with a stick on our neck and shoulders after coming out of the office. She used foul language and then left on her scooter,” said another student.

The parents gathered in the school and demanded the teacher be suspended or transferred.

Jamalpur station-house officer (SHO) Jagdeep Singh said that nearly 30 parents gathered to protest and when the situation got tense, the police intervened and requested them to leave. “No complaint has been lodged with the police station as the district education officer (elementary) arrived and took charge of the situation,” he said.

DEO (elementary) Ravinder Kaur said, “The students alleged that the teacher kicked them. Upon questioning, the teacher said the students were misbehaving in the class. For now, she has been suspended and an inquiry has been marked.”