Ludhiana grocer foils robbery bid, fights off armed robbers

A grocer late on Monday foiled a robbery bid and fought off armed robbers even after the accused took a couple of shots at him on Balloke road. The grocer escaped unhurt as the bullets missed shot past him.

In his complaint, Grocer Pankaj Grover, 39, said two of the four accused came into his shop posing as customers as the other kept a watch outside. He was attending to a few customers and the accused waited for them to leave.

Further, he said, “As the customers left one of the accused stepped up to me, while his aide had blocked the door. The accused brandished a gun at me, asking me to hand over all the money. I pushed one of the miscreants and also hit his aide with a metal scoop. The miscreants opened fire, but the bullet missed.”

“I kept on hitting the miscreants with the scoop, pushed them out of the shop and raised an alarm. As the passers-by gathered, the accused fled from the spot on a bike,” he added.

On being informed the Haibowal police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. The police recovered two bullet shells and a bullet from the spot.

The miscreants have been captured in the CCTVs installed outside the shop. The complainant said they looked to be in their mid 20s and were conversing in Punjabi.

Sub-inspector Amritpal Sharma, station head officer at Haibowal, said they are yet to confirm the presence of the two aides outside the shop. Police, meanwhile, have registered a case against two unidentified accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

The SHO added that the accused had fled towards Chuharpur road after the crime. The police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify them.