Ludhiana: GTB Nagar residents rue frequent power outages

The residents of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar were left fuming over the prolonged power cuts earlier in the week. Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Ludhiana falls under the Focal Point division of the PSPCL. (HT Photo)

Officials said the area, which falls under the Focal Point division of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), was facing outages due to a technical snag, which has since been fixed.

The locals alleged that there was a spike in unscheduled power cuts between Sunday (September 22) and Thursday (September 26).

They said the cuts sometimes lasted over three to four hours, and were as frequent as twice or thrice a day.

GTB Nagar residents also alleged that they had no prior information regarding the power outages.

Balwinder Kaur, a school teacher, said the prolonged power cuts during the night had led to sleep deprivation, which severely affected her productivity at work.

Diljot, a resident street number 3, echoed similar sentiments. “I have tried calling the helpline to register a complaint, but no one responded. As a freelancer working from home, the sudden outages have disrupted my routine, even draining my inverter battery,” he said.

PSPCL official Gagandeep confirmed that the outages were due to a technical fault in the 11 KV feeder responsible for the area.

He said the fault and been fixed and the cuts will not persist.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Deepak Mattu, stationed at the Focal Point division, attributed the power cuts to maintenance work at grids, substations, power cables and transformers. He said the maintenance work, which usually begins in early October, started a week earlier due to a drop in temperatures caused by a recent rain spell.