Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Guest faculty sans pay for 6 months

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 09:10 am IST

According to the Guest Faculty United Front, the issue is widespread, affecting districts like Mansa, Fazilka, Bathinda, Patiala, Faridkot, Sunam and Sangrur

Over 100 guest faculty members in government colleges across the state have not received salaries for the past six months, the Guest Faculty United Front has said.

Guest faculty members of Nehru Memorial Government College in Mansa present on duty on Friday. (HT Photo)
Guest faculty members of Nehru Memorial Government College in Mansa present on duty on Friday. (HT Photo)

At Nehru Memorial Government College, Mansa, guest lecturer Ambesh Bhardwaj shared his struggle. “We have taken classes, performed exam duties and are actively part of the admission process. Yet, we haven’t received salaries since January. I’ve had to take a loan just to manage household expenses,” he said.

For many, the situation is not just financially stressful but emotionally draining. Another faculty member, requesting anonymity, said, “How are we expected to run our homes with no income for six months? Some of us have given over two decades to these institutions. Is this the reward for our experience?”

According to the Guest Faculty United Front, the issue is widespread, affecting districts like Mansa, Fazilka, Bathinda, Patiala, Faridkot, Sunam and Sangrur. In Sangrur alone, 18 such teachers have been left unpaid.

According to Ravinder Singh, a state leader of the Guest Faculty United Front, the root of the problem lies in administrative neglect. “We’ve found that principals of many colleges, including the ones from Sunam, Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala and others, haven’t forwarded the salary budget to the DPI (Directorate of Public Instruction). That is why payments are stuck,” he said.

He confirmed that demand letters were submitted to principals on Friday and warned that a protest would be held outside the DPI (higher education) office on Monday.

When asked for a response, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “As far as I know, guest faculty has been paid. If some are still unpaid, I will look into the matter.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Guest faculty sans pay for 6 months
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On