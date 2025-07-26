Ludhiana: Guest faculty sans pay for 6 months

Over 100 guest faculty members in government colleges across the state have not received salaries for the past six months, the Guest Faculty United Front has said. Guest faculty members of Nehru Memorial Government College in Mansa present on duty on Friday. (HT Photo)

At Nehru Memorial Government College, Mansa, guest lecturer Ambesh Bhardwaj shared his struggle. “We have taken classes, performed exam duties and are actively part of the admission process. Yet, we haven’t received salaries since January. I’ve had to take a loan just to manage household expenses,” he said.

For many, the situation is not just financially stressful but emotionally draining. Another faculty member, requesting anonymity, said, “How are we expected to run our homes with no income for six months? Some of us have given over two decades to these institutions. Is this the reward for our experience?”

According to the Guest Faculty United Front, the issue is widespread, affecting districts like Mansa, Fazilka, Bathinda, Patiala, Faridkot, Sunam and Sangrur. In Sangrur alone, 18 such teachers have been left unpaid.

According to Ravinder Singh, a state leader of the Guest Faculty United Front, the root of the problem lies in administrative neglect. “We’ve found that principals of many colleges, including the ones from Sunam, Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala and others, haven’t forwarded the salary budget to the DPI (Directorate of Public Instruction). That is why payments are stuck,” he said.

He confirmed that demand letters were submitted to principals on Friday and warned that a protest would be held outside the DPI (higher education) office on Monday.

When asked for a response, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “As far as I know, guest faculty has been paid. If some are still unpaid, I will look into the matter.”