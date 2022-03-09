Ludhiana | Gunshot ‘victims’ turn out to be snatchers
Two days after two men were injured in firing, the police on Tuesday said the ‘victims’ were snatchers who had assaulted the car-borne accused in a bid to escape after robbing a man of cash and his mobile phones.
The snatchers – Aryan, 20 and Abhay Chauhan, 21, of Giaspura – had told the police that a car-borne man had opened fire on them in an incident of road rage, while they were returning from a birthday party. They suffered bullet injuries and were admitted to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.
Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said the police had received information about a firing incident in Focal Point, and that the injured persons had been admitted to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. A police team had visited the hospital and recorded statements of the men.
“An inquiry revealed that Aryan, Abhay and two others, had robbed a commuter of ₹6,000 cash and two mobile phones in Kanganwal area. In their hurry to escape, the accused rammed their bike into a car, and assaulted the driver of the car with sharp-edged weapons.
In-turn, the car occupant wielded a gun and opened fire on them. The car-borne man had also lodged a complaint against four scooter-borne men who had attacked them at the Kanganwal police post, but did not reveal that they had also fired gunshots.
The police have retrieved CCTV footage of both the snatching and firing incident, and FIRs will soon be filed in both cases.
