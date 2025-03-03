Ludhiana: Gurdev Nagar residents file complaint with MC chief over tree cutting

Residents of Gurdev Nagar have submitted a complaint to the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner and the principal secretary of local bodies department, demanding immediate action against the large-scale cutting and pruning of trees in their locality in the past few days. Residents of Gurdev Nagar alleged horticulture waste has started to pile up in their locality and no corrective steps are being taken to resolve the matter. (HT PHOTO)

Social activist and Gurdev Nagar resident Ravinder Pal Singh Ghai said that for the past few days, several fully grown trees in the parks and along the roads of Gurdev Nagar have been chopped in the name of pruning.

“This is not the first time such careless tree cutting has been carried out. The horticulture department is taking the matter very casually and does not seem to understand the long-term environmental consequences. When residents try to raise the issue, the officials give vague and unsatisfactory replies,” Ghai said.

He added that cutting large, old trees should be completely banned and strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty whether it is the authorities themselves or private individuals.

Apart from tree cutting, residents have also highlighted the growing problem of horticulture waste piling up in parks and along roadsides across the city. Dry leaves, trimmed branches, and other green waste have been lying unattended for several weeks, creating inconvenience for park visitors, walkers, and children. Despite repeated complaints, the MC has failed to clear the waste.

There are over 800 park management committees in Ludhiana, yet the green waste collection system remains inefficient. Areas such as Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Gill Road, Urban Estate Dugri, Rajguru Nagar, Gurdev Nagar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar are also facing similar issues, with heaps of waste left to rot along roads and in parks.

Kirpal Singh, junior engineer, horticulture department said, “I have also been directed by MC commissioner to look into this matter, and I am also investigating the matter as a few trees have been chopped few weeks back.” Singh said that strict action will be taken against the guilty.