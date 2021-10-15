Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Guru Nanak Model School wins baseball tourney
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Guru Nanak Model School wins baseball tourney

Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal, beat Nightingale Baseball Club by 10-0 in the finals of 12th junior district baseball championship held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village
Ludhiana district baseball association organised the 12th junior district baseball championship in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT File)
Ludhiana district baseball association organised the 12th junior district baseball championship in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT File)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:36 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal, beat Nightingale Baseball Club by 10-0 in the finals of 12th junior district baseball championship held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village.

In third place match, BCM, Focal Point, beat BCM, Pakhowal road, by 11-2.

Ludhiana district baseball association had organised the tournament.

Gill village sarpanch Harpreet Singh was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to winning teams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out