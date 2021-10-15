Ludhiana: Guru Nanak Model School wins baseball tourney

Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal, beat Nightingale Baseball Club by 10-0 in the finals of 12th junior district baseball championship held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village.

In third place match, BCM, Focal Point, beat BCM, Pakhowal road, by 11-2.

Ludhiana district baseball association had organised the tournament.

Gill village sarpanch Harpreet Singh was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to winning teams.