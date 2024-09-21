Ludhiana: Guru Nanak Model School wins U-14 softball title

The Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal won the softball finals in the U-14 boys’ category beating DGSC School, Shimlapuri at the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan on Saturday. BCM School, Focal Point took the third spot while Coaching Center, Mallah came fourth. Players in action during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Ludhiana on Saturday, September 21, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

In the U-17 competition, BCM School, Focal Point clinched the title defeating RS Model School. Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal stood third.

In the Under-14 basketball finals, the team of Sacred Heart School grabbed the top spot, with DAV School, BRS Nagar at second place and Guru Nanak Club at third. Khalsa Club won in the U-17 category, Guru Nanak Club came second, and Multipurpose School was placed third. In the U-21 category, Khalsa Club won with Everest Club in second and Multipurpose School in third place. In the 21-30 age group category, Guru Nanak Club grabbed the first place, while PAU stood second and Police Line Club came third.

In the Under-14 boys’ weightlifting competition, Shaurya Sehgal took first place in the +67 kg category, with Taarush Jethi in second, Manraj Singh in third and Harshaan Singh in fourth. In the -49 kg category, Jasnoor Kainth claimed the top spot, followed by Karam Singh, Anmol Singh and Naksh. In the 55 kg competition, Gurnoor Singh secured first place, with Gurpreet Singh, Keshav Luthra and Dharampreet Singh in second, third and fourth, respectively. In the 61 kg category, Amitjot Singh finished first, Heyaan Jethi second and Jagveer Singh third. Finally, in the 67 kg category, Arif took first place, Armaan Singh finished second, Sukhpreet Singh came third and Siddharth Sharma stood fourth.