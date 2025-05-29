Ludhiana: Haibowal man held for IPL betting; 1.04 lakh, 10 phones & laptop seized

Haibowal police have arrested a man for running an illegal IPL betting racket from his home in Santosh Nagar during the ongoing Indian Premier League season. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the residence on Tuesday night and seized ₹1.04 lakh in cash, 10 mobile phones, and a laptop used for recording bets. Police said the accused operated the betting racket using multiple mobile phones to communicate with clients and maintained detailed records of bets on his laptop. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Sahil Malhotra, was caught accepting bets during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh, who is investigating the case, said Malhotra operated the betting racket using multiple mobile phones to communicate with clients and maintained detailed records of bets on his laptop.

Police have booked Malhotra under Sections 297, 318(4), 13A, 3, and 67 of the Gambling Act. Further investigation is underway to trace others possibly involved in the network.