Ludhiana has adequate parking infra: Civic body in HC

The municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday submitted an affidavit in the Punjab and Haryana high court, apprising the HC that there is ‘adequate’ parking infrastructure available, officials aware of the development said. In December, the HC had asked the MC to come up with a solution for the issue of roadside parking by hotel customers (HT File)

The affidavit comes after the HC had asked the MC to chalk out a solution for hotel customers parking their cars on the roadside and adding to the traffic congestion.

Ṭhe HC directive was in connection with a petition alleging violation of building bylaws by hotels. The petition highlighted that the hotels in proximity to the bus stand and railway station primarily catered to people relying on public transport and had minimal impact on traffic congestion.

The affidavit listed parking facilities developed by the MC, such as spaces at Bhadaur House Market, Clock Tower, Bharat Nagar Chowk, under elevated roads and along stretches of Ferozepur Road. The MC assured the court that it has adhered to building bylaws that require proper parking provisions in new hotel projects.

The petitioner, one Rohit Sabharwal, had initially highlighted 109 alleged violations. Now, the number of alleged violations has crossed 200.

The case will now be heard on January 27. So far, the MC has sealed 20 hotels over similar violations, the officials said.

MC recommended registration of cases against hotel owners who allegedly reopened the sealed properties without authorisation. Assistant town planner (ATP) Mohan Singh said the court has been informed about the violations and action will follow.

Hoteliers body seeks time

The city’s hotel and restaurant association has sought relief from the sealing drive.

The hotel and restaurant association filed an application, urging the court to consider their viewpoint. They argued that multiple hotels predate the 1997-building bylaws and have paid penalties for violations, if any.

The association claimed many hotels do not contribute to traffic congestion as their guests rely on public transport. The association said the sealing actions could harm the hospitality sector, which is a vital part of Ludhiana’s economy.

They proposed solutions such as building multi-level parking facilities, regulated parking hours and consultations with stakeholders to create balanced policies.