Ludhiana: Head constable booked for abetment after wife dies by suicide

A head constable was booked on Monday after his wife ended her life by hanging herself at their official residence in Sidhwan Bet, Ludhiana, under mysterious circumstances. The victim’s mother, in her complaint, told Ludhiana police that the accused made a call to them at 3 am and informed them that his wife had died. (Getty image)

The head constable is on the run after the incident, said police. Sub-inspector (SI) Narinder Singh, SHO at Sidhwan Bet police station, said the head constable was living in the residential quarter near the police station with his wife and three children.

The victim’s mother, in her complaint, told police that the accused made a call to them at 3 am and informed them that his wife had died.

The complainant added that when they reached there, they were shocked to see the dead body of her daughter lying on the bed, but the accused was not present. The victim’s mother immediately informed the police.

She claimed that her grandchildren told her that their father had killed their mother.

The SHO added that following the complaint of the woman, the police lodged an FIR against the head constable for abetment to suicide. He was deputed at Sidhwan Bet police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.