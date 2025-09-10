Ludhiana: Health dept team visits Khanna after 2 gastroenteritis deaths

The local health department dispatched a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to Ward no 24 of Khanna after two gastroenteritis deaths were reported. Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Tuesday issued a public health advisory to protect residents from potential health risks. (HT Photo)

Two children from a family have been reported to have died of gastroenteritis in Khanna.

On September 4 a one-and-a-half year old child was brought dead to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Khanna. “He was brought dead to the hospital. His parents said that he was suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea for the last few days. These are the symptoms of gastroenteritis,” said Senior Medical Officer (SMO) SDH Samrala Dr Maninider Singh Bhasin.

On September 8, his six-year-old sister was also brought to the hospital with similar complaints. Since her condition was critical she was referred to the Rajendra Hospital in Patiala, but she also died shortly after.

“She was very serious. We gave her immediate treatment and referred her to Rajendra Hospital. But she died after she left here,” said the SMO.

The SMO who accompanied the RRT to the locality said that the area was unhygienic.

The RRT surveyed around 25 households in the area and checked around 80 people for symptoms of gastroenteritis or any other water-borne disease but no one was found with any symptoms.

SMO Bhasin also said that the family of the deceased children had left the place already.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Tuesday issued a public health advisory to protect residents from potential health risks.

Jain highlighted the potential risks posed by stagnant water, which could lead to an outbreak in the coming days if not addressed promptly.