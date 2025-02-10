Ludhiana: Hit by car, delivery boy falls from elevated road, dies

A food delivery boy lost his life as he fell from the 70-foot-high elevated road after being hit by a “speeding” car near Basti Jodhewal late night Saturday night. The deceased, identified as Akash Malhotra, worked as a delivery executive for a firm and was returning home after completing his last delivery when the accident occurred. Victim Akash Malhotra worked as a Swiggy delivery agent in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to reports, Akash’s motorcycle suddenly broke down while he was riding on the Basti Jodhewal bridge. As he attempted to fix his bike, a “recklessly driven” car hit him from behind. The impact flung Akash along with his bike down the bridge. Witnesses reported that the speeding car’s tyre burst due to the collision and it continued moving.

Akash suffered a severe head injury. He was rushed to the civil hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead.

Akash’s brother-in-law Gurvinder Singh informed the police that Akash had got married in 2021 and recently had a baby. He worked as a Swiggy delivery agent along with his partner Harvinder Singh.

The Tibba police station have registered a case against the accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar. He is currently absconding.

ASI Amrik Chand, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 324 (4) (mischief that causes loss or damage to the amount of twenty thousand rupees and more but less than one lakh rupees) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, the police said.