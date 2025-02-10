Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Hit by car, delivery boy falls from elevated road, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 10, 2025 05:28 AM IST

A food delivery boy, Akash Malhotra, died after being hit by a speeding car and falling from a 70-foot bridge in Basti Jodhewal.

A food delivery boy lost his life as he fell from the 70-foot-high elevated road after being hit by a “speeding” car near Basti Jodhewal late night Saturday night. The deceased, identified as Akash Malhotra, worked as a delivery executive for a firm and was returning home after completing his last delivery when the accident occurred.

Victim Akash Malhotra worked as a Swiggy delivery agent in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Victim Akash Malhotra worked as a Swiggy delivery agent in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to reports, Akash’s motorcycle suddenly broke down while he was riding on the Basti Jodhewal bridge. As he attempted to fix his bike, a “recklessly driven” car hit him from behind. The impact flung Akash along with his bike down the bridge. Witnesses reported that the speeding car’s tyre burst due to the collision and it continued moving.

Akash suffered a severe head injury. He was rushed to the civil hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead.

Akash’s brother-in-law Gurvinder Singh informed the police that Akash had got married in 2021 and recently had a baby. He worked as a Swiggy delivery agent along with his partner Harvinder Singh.

The Tibba police station have registered a case against the accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar. He is currently absconding.

ASI Amrik Chand, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 324 (4) (mischief that causes loss or damage to the amount of twenty thousand rupees and more but less than one lakh rupees) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, the police said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On