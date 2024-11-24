Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Homeless man held for sexual assault bid on kid

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 24, 2024 09:39 PM IST

The complainant said when she woke up at around 2.30 am on Saturday, she found her son missing; she searched for him and reportedly spotted the accused removing the kid’s clothes to sexually assault him

The Division number 2 police arrested a homeless man allegedly for attempting sexual assault on a five-year-old boy. The toddler, along with his family, lives on the roadside under the Jagraon bridge and so does the accused.

The accused has been identified as Chand Singh, 35. The FIR was lodged on the statement of the child’s mother. (Getty image)
The accused has been identified as Chand Singh, 35. The FIR was lodged on the statement of the child’s mother. The complainant said when she woke up at around 2.30 am on Saturday, she found her son missing. She searched for him and reportedly spotted the accused removing the kid’s clothes to sexually assault him. She raised the alarm and rescued her son. Later, she alerted the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 96 (procuration of child) of the BNS and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered. The accused has been arrested.

