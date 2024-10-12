Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana hospital employee ends life

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 12, 2024 07:06 AM IST

The police have found a suicide note left reportedly by the deceased in which he expressed deep frustration with his life. He clarified in the note that no one was to blame for his action.

A 23-year-old employee of a private hospital in Machhiwara reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his workplace on Friday. The deceased, a resident of Ranwan village, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the hospital rooms. The hospital’s doctor was the first to witness the hanging body when he arrived at the clinic.

The 23-year-old hailed from Ranwan village in Ludhiana district.
The 23-year-old hailed from Ranwan village in Ludhiana district.

Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, station house officer, Machhiwara police station, reached the spot and initiated investigation. Later, the family was informed.

The police found a suicide note reportedly left by the deceased in which he expressed deep frustration with his life. He clarified in the note that no one was to blame for his action.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On