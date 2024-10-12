Ludhiana hospital employee ends life

A 23-year-old employee of a private hospital in Machhiwara reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his workplace on Friday. The deceased, a resident of Ranwan village, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the hospital rooms. The hospital’s doctor was the first to witness the hanging body when he arrived at the clinic. The 23-year-old hailed from Ranwan village in Ludhiana district.

Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, station house officer, Machhiwara police station, reached the spot and initiated investigation. Later, the family was informed.

The police found a suicide note reportedly left by the deceased in which he expressed deep frustration with his life. He clarified in the note that no one was to blame for his action.