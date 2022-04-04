Ludhiana | Hospital staffer dies of drug overdose, three held
Ludhiana A 24-year-old hospital staffer died of a drug overdose in Gharkhana village of Samrala on Sunday.
The victim, Sanpreet Singh alias Sunny of Gharkhana village, had been missing since April 2. He was found lying unconscious on the periphery of the village, and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Three persons – Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi, Narinder Singh alias Ninder and Jagjit Singh alias Ravi – have been booked on charges of culpable homicide on the complaint of the victim’s father, Janak Singh.
The complainant said his son had not being going to work since he had been injured in an accident.
“On Saturday, he left the house but did not return home. We searched for him, but to no avail. The next day, a few villagers spotted him with the accused men. After some time, Sanpreet was found lying unconscious near a tomb on the periphery of the village,” he said, alleging that the accused had been involved in drug peddling for a long time.
“The accused held a grudge against me as I used to stop them from peddling narcotics. They deliberately killed my son by administering him a drug overdose,” he said.
Inspector Hakam Singh, Samrala station house officer, said a case had been registered under Sections 304 ( culpable homicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused, who have been arrested.
Man arrested for raping disabled girl in NW Delhi
A 16-year-old disabled girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area on Saturday and the perpetrator, who lives in a slum in Sarai Pipal Thala, has been arrested, police said. Police came to know about the incident when they received a call on Saturday from a woman who said her daughter was raped.
Ludhiana | Residents lose sleep, but tyre thieves remain out of cops’ reach
With the gang targeting posh areas of the city, residents have been losing sleep. Even as locals fret over the safety of their vehicles, police remain clueless. On April 1, the accused were captured on CCTV camera, while stealing tyres from three cars parked in the street in Dugri, but they are yet to be identified. Dugri station house officer,Inspector Harkirat Singh, said the accused will be arrested soon.
Chandigarh | Two cops shifted to traffic lines for manhandling SUV driver
Taking cognisance of a viral video, Chandigarh traffic police shifted two cops to traffic lines in Sector 29 on Sunday, pending an inquiry against them. The cops have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Ravinder and senior constable Rahul. The incident took place on Saturday around 5:30pm near Panjab University. The driver of a blue Fortuner car was stopped by the traffic cops for allegedly talking on phone while driving.
Kharar accident | 36-year-old man killed as car rams into bike
A 36-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit Karamjit Singh, a resident of Maduali village in Rupnagar's motorcycle on a flyover near Desu Majra village in Kharar on late Saturday evening. Investigating officer, Surinder Singh said the car driver has been identified as Jarnail Singh of Sakrullapur village in Kharar but is yet to be arrested. The deceased's father-in-law, Lakhwinder Singh, who was with him when the mishap took place said he, along with his son-in-law, was going to Kharar from Mohali around 8.30pm on Saturday on separate motorcycles.
Chandigarh weather | Mercury shoots past 38°C
Mercury continued on the upward swing on Sunday, going from 37.4C on Saturday to 38.2C. As per the India Meteorological Department, Sunday's maximum temperature was 5.7C above normal, the highest it has gone in the city this season. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.8C on Saturday to 20C on Sunday, 3.7C above normal.
