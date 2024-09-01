Ludhiana: Hotelier killed as car rams into truck

A Jalandhar-based hotelier was killed on Sunday after he lost control over his car and rammed into a truck plying ahead of him, officials said. Rajandeep Singh of Nakodar district Jalandhar died in a road mishap after his car crashed into a truck at Ludhiana- Ferozepur road near Circuit house in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

They added that the mishap occurred near Circuit House on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road in the wee hours as the victim was on his way to a hotel near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased, 30-year-old Rajandeep Singh of Jalandhar’s Nakodar, was returning after attending a party near South City.

PAU station-house officer (SHO) inspector Rajinderpal Singh said the incident occurred at around 3 am. On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The inspector said the impact of the crash was such that the car was stuck under the truck. They initiated a rescue operation and rushed the victim to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The inspector said they are yet to ascertain what led to the crash.

He said police suspect the man was speeding.

The police handed over the body to the deceased’s family after a post-mortem at the civil hospital. The truck driver escaped after the crash.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings following a statement by the victim’s family members.