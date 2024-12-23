Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Hotelier robbed of mobile, cash

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 24, 2024 05:32 AM IST

Two men on a bike hit the victim on his shoulder with the blunt side of a sickle, causing him to fall to the ground; then they fled with his iPhone 15 Pro and ₹15,000; police on hunt of accused

Two unidentified miscreants attacked a hotel businessman and robbed him of an iPhone 15 Pro and 15,000 on Sunday. The incident occurred near Ring Road when the victim was returning to his hotel on foot.

Sections 307 and 3 (5) of the BNS have been slapped on the unidentified accused.
Shekhar Chaudhary, a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, owns hotels. He was in Ludhiana to attend an exhibition and had dined in a hotel. At around 11:30 pm while walking back to his hotel, he was intercepted by two men on a motorcycle.

According to Chaudhary, one of the assailants struck him on his shoulder with the blunt side of a sickle, causing him to fall to the ground. The attackers then fled with his iPhone 15 Pro and 15,000. He immediately informed the police.

Cops from the Sadar police station reached the scene after the incident and recorded Chaudhary’s statement. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused. The police have obtained CCTV footage from the area, which shows the miscreants carrying out the robbery.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 307 and 3 (5) of the BNS has been registered against the two unidentified accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, the police said.

