Ludhiana: Hotelier robbed of mobile, cash

Two unidentified miscreants attacked a hotel businessman and robbed him of an iPhone 15 Pro and ₹15,000 on Sunday. The incident occurred near Ring Road when the victim was returning to his hotel on foot. Sections 307 and 3 (5) of the BNS have been slapped on the unidentified accused.

Shekhar Chaudhary, a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, owns hotels. He was in Ludhiana to attend an exhibition and had dined in a hotel. At around 11:30 pm while walking back to his hotel, he was intercepted by two men on a motorcycle.

According to Chaudhary, one of the assailants struck him on his shoulder with the blunt side of a sickle, causing him to fall to the ground. The attackers then fled with his iPhone 15 Pro and ₹15,000. He immediately informed the police.

Cops from the Sadar police station reached the scene after the incident and recorded Chaudhary’s statement. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused. The police have obtained CCTV footage from the area, which shows the miscreants carrying out the robbery.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 307 and 3 (5) of the BNS has been registered against the two unidentified accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, the police said.