Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: House of judicial magistrate burgled

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 11, 2024 10:33 PM IST

The burglars decamped with an LCD TV screen, 12 branded wrist watches, two i-Phones, a smartphone, two LPG cylinders, silver ornaments and crockery from the locked house.

A gang of burglars targeted a judicial magistrate’s house in the city and decamped with jewellery and other valuables. The house was locked as the magistrate had been on leave. The Division number 8 police, after receiving information, reached the spot and initiated an investigation. An FIR has been lodged against the unidentified accused on the complaint of a worker, Kumar Saurav.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage to trace the accused.
The police are scanning the CCTV footage to trace the accused.

The complainant stated that he went to the house of the magistrate for cleaning when he found the house ransacked. Upon checking, he found that the burglars barged into the house from the back door. He immediately informed the judicial magistrate and alerted the police.

According to the complainant, the burglars decamped with an LCD TV screen, 12 branded wrist watches, two i-Phones, a smartphone, two LPG cylinders, silver ornaments and crockery. Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO, Division number 8 police station, said that judicial magistrate had been on medical leave since September 27.

The police lodged an FIR under Section 305 (theft) of the BNS against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On