Ludhiana: House of judicial magistrate burgled

A gang of burglars targeted a judicial magistrate’s house in the city and decamped with jewellery and other valuables. The house was locked as the magistrate had been on leave. The Division number 8 police, after receiving information, reached the spot and initiated an investigation. An FIR has been lodged against the unidentified accused on the complaint of a worker, Kumar Saurav. The police are scanning the CCTV footage to trace the accused.

The complainant stated that he went to the house of the magistrate for cleaning when he found the house ransacked. Upon checking, he found that the burglars barged into the house from the back door. He immediately informed the judicial magistrate and alerted the police.

According to the complainant, the burglars decamped with an LCD TV screen, 12 branded wrist watches, two i-Phones, a smartphone, two LPG cylinders, silver ornaments and crockery. Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO, Division number 8 police station, said that judicial magistrate had been on medical leave since September 27.

The police lodged an FIR under Section 305 (theft) of the BNS against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused.