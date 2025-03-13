Ludhiana: Husband held on abetment charges as sahnewal woman ends life

The local police on Wednesday arrested a man on abetment charges after his 22-year-old woman ended her life at her parental home in Jaspal Bangar village, Sahnewal, officials said. Sahnewal police registered a case against the accused under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

The woman’s family accused her husband, a labourer from Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, of physical and mental harassment, alleging it was due to his extramarital affair.

After a complaint from her father, Sahnewal police registered a case against the accused under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant alleged the deceased’s husband frequently assaulted and mentally tormented her.

Sahnewal station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal the woman ended her life on Tuesday and confirmed that the accused was arrested.