Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Husband held on abetment charges as sahnewal woman ends life

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 13, 2025 05:36 AM IST

The woman’s family accused her husband, a labourer from Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, of physical and mental harassment, alleging it was due to his extramarital affair

The local police on Wednesday arrested a man on abetment charges after his 22-year-old woman ended her life at her parental home in Jaspal Bangar village, Sahnewal, officials said.

Sahnewal police registered a case against the accused under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)
Sahnewal police registered a case against the accused under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

The woman’s family accused her husband, a labourer from Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, of physical and mental harassment, alleging it was due to his extramarital affair.

After a complaint from her father, Sahnewal police registered a case against the accused under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant alleged the deceased’s husband frequently assaulted and mentally tormented her.

Sahnewal station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal the woman ended her life on Tuesday and confirmed that the accused was arrested.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On