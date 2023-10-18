News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: I-T surveys at Trident, Cremica groups

Ludhiana: I-T surveys at Trident, Cremica groups

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 18, 2023 08:00 AM IST

The income tax department on Tuesday conducted surveys on two biggest business houses of the state, the Trident Group and the Cremica Group, which is part of an investigation of suspected financial irregularities, officials familiar with the matter said.

Income tax officials coming out of the residence of Rajinder Gupta, chairman of Trident Group, in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)
While Trident’s corporate office is located in Ludhiana’s Kitchlu Nagar where the surveys were conducted, simultaneous surveys were also conducted at the company’s offices and units in rest of the country, including Barnala, Punjab, and Budhni, Madhya Pradesh.

Trident group manufactures yarn, home textiles, paper and stationery, chemicals, and adaptive power.

As per sources, the surveys started around 5.30 am and were going on till late evening.

In 2007, its chairman Rajinder Gupta received the Padma Shri Award in recognition of distinguished service in the field of trade and industry.

In June last year, the Punjab government appointed him vice-chairman of the State Economic Policy and Planning Board of Punjab for three years.

Simultaneous surveys were also conducted at units owned by Cremica group owned by Padma Shri awardee Rajni Bector who is related to Gupta with the latter’s daughter wedded to Bector’s grandson.

Wednesday, October 18, 2023
