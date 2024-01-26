Ludhiana: ICAR-CIPHET concludes entrepreneurship development programme

ICAR–Central Institute of Post–Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET) organised a three-day entrepreneurship development programme on “Valorization of fruits and by-products through primary and secondary processing” from January 23 to 25. HT Image

This training programme was aimed to impart technical knowledge and hands-on-training to the participants for processing of fruits such as amla, guava and kinnow to obtain main products as well as converting the by-products into value added products through secondary processing. Five persons, including two women, from Fazilka and Shri Muktsar Sahib attended this programme.

The training session was coordinated by principal scientist Manju Bala and senior scientist Deepika Goswami. ICAR-CIPHET director Nachiket Kotwaliwale encouraged the participants for entrepreneurship and highlighted that the processing facilities of ICAR-CIPHET, Ludhiana, and Regional Station, Abohar, can be utilised by them to initiate their entrepreneurial activities and attain experience for entering into the processing field.