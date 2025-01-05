Ludhiana: Illegal discharge into Buddha Nullah rampant, finds PPCB

Acting on a complaint of Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, officials from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) have uncovered a bunch of illegal drainage pipes releasing industrial waste directly into the Buddha Nullah near Gaushala Gaughat. The discovery was made during an inspection carried out a day ago. Work underway to install a temporary station for pumping sewage from the gaushala point to the Jamalpur sewage treatment plant, in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The PPCB has initiated an investigation to trace the industrial units behind the illegal connections and discontinued a few drain pipes which are throwing waste. An official, seeking anonymity, assured that stern measures would be taken to disconnect these unauthorised pipes and penalise violators as per environmental laws.

MP Seechewal expressed grave concern over the discharge of untreated chemical waste into the Jamalpur sewage treatment plant (STP), which has a capacity of 225 million litres per day (MLD). He warned that the continuous inflow of industrial pollutants is severely affecting the efficiency of the STP, rendering it incapable of treating the waste effectively. He further added that crores of rupees have been spent on the Jamalpur STP and if chemical and other industrial waste continues into the drains, the plant will eventually get damaged.

“I have received a complaint from the engineers working at the plant that industrial waste is being discharged into the drains due to which I have also written a letter to local bodies minister Dr Ravjot Singh,” added MP Seechewal.

“This illegal activity is not just damaging the treatment plant but also posing a significant threat to the environment and public health. Such negligence cannot be tolerated,” MP Seechewal said, urging strict action against those responsible.

Residents living near the nullah have long complained about the foul odour and adverse health impacts caused by the polluted water. Environmental activists have also raised alarms over the deteriorating water quality in the nullah, which eventually flows into the Sutlej river, affecting larger ecosystems downstream.

Recently, local bodies minister Ravjot Singh, along with Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, inspected the ongoing works to establish a temporary pumping station near the gaushala point of the Buddha Nullah.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, ADC Rohit Gupta, MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, among other officials of the civic body, and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), were present during the inspection.

The temporary pumping station is being established under the ‘kar seva’ initiated by MP Seechewal to clean the drain. The aim is to pump the sewage from the gaushala point to the Jamalpur sewage treatment plant until a permanent intermediate pumping station is established at the gaushala site.

The project to establish the gaushala pumping station is pending due to an ongoing court case.