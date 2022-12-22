Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Illegal fish market on roadside razed

Ludhiana: Illegal fish market on roadside razed

Published on Dec 22, 2022 11:54 PM IST

A day after razing eight shops which had been established on government land amid protest in Shivpuri, the Ludhiana municipal corporation removed an illegal fish market from the roadside near Chand Cinema on Thursday

An illegal fish market being razed in Ludhiana on Thursday.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Civic body officials stated that action was taken after complaints from residents of the area that over two dozen vendors had illegally established a fish market at the site, resulting in unhygienic conditions.

“The fish market had disturbed the movement of traffic in the area as it was on the roadside. As the illegal market was near the Buddha Nullah, waste was also being dumped in the drain illegally, adding to pollution,” the official said.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said vendors across the city have been instructed to get meat and fish slaughtered only at the modern slaughter house established at Haibowal dairy complex by the civic body.

“But, these vendors continue to serve unhygienic meat and fish to public on roadsides, due to which regular drives are being organised by MC to remove the illegal fish markets across the city,” she added.

