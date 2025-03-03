Ludhiana: Illegal hoardings, advt poles dot areas outside MC limits

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has ‘failed’ to take any significant action even as illegal hoardings and advertisement poles continue to mushroom outside municipal corporation (MC) limits, locals and social activists alleged. Residents and commuters expressed concern over the growing number of such structures, questioning what they said was a lack of action. (HT File photo)

According to people aware of the matter, multiple private colonies and developers have illegally installed large poles and advertisement boards along major roads, including the stretch from Octroi Post to Jagraon, South City to Ladhowal toll plaza and Chandigarh Road to Samrala.

The illegal hoardings violate existing norms and pose a threat to public safety, especially along busy roads where these structures have the potential to become a hazard during high winds or storms. The haphazard placement of the structure also mars the aesthetic appeal of these areas.

The MC is responsible for regulating such structures within city limits and GLADA is tasked with ensuring rules are followed in areas outside MC limits but under the authority’s jurisdiction.

Social activist Kuldeep Khaira pointed out that these structures deface the landscape, and immediate action should be taken against them.

Despite repeated attempts, chief administrator Sandeep Kumar was not available for comments.