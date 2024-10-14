Ludhiana: Illegal hoardings spring up amid electioneering

With the panchayat elections round the corner, illegal posters and hoardings have sprung up in several locations across the district. These posters mostly have been put up without permission of the authorities concerned, violating the model code of conduct. Residents say the authorities concerned have failed to take action against the errants. Illegal hoardings at Phullanwal chowk, Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Such posters and banners are rampant in the villages near the city areas, like Phullanwal near Dugri. A number of illegal hoardings have been installed at Phullanwal Chowk, Basant City Chowk and other nearby areas. The situation is no different near Octroi post as several villages are in that area. Many key spots in the district, such as busy roads, public buildings and marketplaces, are dotted with unauthorised hoardings. Local residents have raised concerns but they say almost nothing has been done to address the issue.

According to officials from the district administration, only four complaints regarding illegal hoardings and posters have been received so far. These complaints point out clear violation of the model code of conduct which is meant to ensure fair elections. The model code of conduct restricts the use of public spaces for campaigning without proper permissions.

According to residents, one of the main reasons behind the rampant installation of illegal hoardings is the slow response from the authorities. “There has been no significant effort to remove the posters or penalise those who put them up. This lack of action has led to frustration among people who feel that the authorities are not doing enough to maintain order during the election period,” said a group of youngsters.

Harpreet Singh Bajwa, district town planner and nodal officer for the panchayat elections, said, “We have received only four complaints regarding this issue. We are conducting checks to see the violations. I have already deputed teams to remove the illegal hoardings and posters.”

An MC official stated that they have received the complaints and are looking into the matter. “We are in the process of identifying the violators and will take strict action against them. Our teams will be sent out soon to remove the illegal posters and hoardings,” the official added.

The polling for the panchayat elections will be held on Tuesday.