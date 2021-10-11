Ludhiana: Illegal weapons’ suppliers take to social media to hunt for potential buyers

Police claim to have busted an illegal weapons’ smuggling module with the arrest of three persons recently, but their aides continue to hunt for potential buyers through social media.

The suppliers had recently posted multiple pictures of illegal weapons on a Facebook group named ‘Ludhiana Wale’ and had invited residents to place orders for weapons. They had even mentioned a mobile number in the post, where residents could reach the sellers.

Interestingly, some residents even posted queries regarding the rates of weapons.

The sellers were offering a range of weapons starting from the ‘Desi Katta’ to sophisticated pistols priced between ₹2,000 to ₹1 lakh. The accused also offered to provide home delivery of the weapons but sought full payment in advance.

According to police officials, the weapons are produced illegally in Madhya Pradesh and then supplied to different cities. The accused used to find potential buyers, including gangsters, through social networking sites. They used to keep tabs on Facebook users who frequently commented on the posts made by gangsters, so as to influence them.

A senior police official said, “We tracked some accounts selling weapons on social networking sites but found them to be fake. We also tried to trace the users through their phone numbers, but to no avail as the mobile numbers were procured using fake identity proofs.”

On October 4, the CIA Staff-1 had arrested Harinderpal of Lallian Khurd village of Jalandhar, Balwinder Singh of Badhala village of Jalandhar and Arjan Kumar of Rajasthan for supplying illegal weapons. Police had recovered two pistols of .32 bore, four live cartridges, two magazines and three mobiles from their possession. The accused had come to the city to deliver the weapons.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said more arrests can be expected in the case.

Weapons quest

September 21: The Marado police arrested two persons with an illegal pistol and bullets following a chase near Duburji cut. Their two accomplices managed to escape. According to the police, the accused had indulged in a scuffle with another group in Bilga village and had bought the weapon from Madhya Pradesh with the intention of harming their rivals.

September 3: Police recovered a weapon and six bullets from a man found roaming around the venue where Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal was holding a rally. The accused had confessed that he had bought the weapon from Madhya Pradesh.

July 19: Delhi police arrested Karanbir Singh alias Karan Walia along with his accomplice Sarabjot Singh alias Raja and recovered 13 illegal pistols from their possession. The accused who were wanted by Ludhiana police in multiple cases were returning from Madhya Pradesh with the consignment of illegal weapons.

July 11: A team of CIA Staff 2 arrested two miscreants and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

May 27: The Khanna police recovered a consignment of illegal weapons, being taken to Amritsar, with the arrest of two Tarn Taran residents and recovered eight pistols and 12 magazines from their possession.

May 22: The Khanna police arrested a person for supplying illegal weapons to criminals and different gangs. Police recovered a total of 11 illegal pistols and three bullets from his possession.