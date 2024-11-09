Ludhiana: In a week, over 100 streetlights stolen in city

Despite the city’s recent installation of new LED streetlights, a majority of lights on the Southern Bypass remain non-functional, posing a serious risk for commuters during the evening hours. The dark stretches have become a cause of concern, especially for those who use the bypass regularly. Non-functional streetlights on the Southern bypass road in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to information taken from the office of the Municipal Corporation, in a period of one week more than 100 streetlights have been stolen across the city and the department is going to replace that soon.

A few months ago, MC officials have filed a complaint in Dugri police station and FIR has been filed against unidentified accused for missing streetlights when more than 50 electricity poles and streetlights were missing from Southern Bypass and more than 100 streetlights and poles are missing in the Focal Point area.

The Southern Bypass, a major route for heavy vehicles and daily traffic, was among the key areas identified for lighting upgrades under the city’s streetlight improvement plan. While the lights were installed to enhance visibility and ensure safer travel, local residents and commuters report that a large number of these lights are not switched on, leaving the area in complete darkness.

“The bypass is pitch dark by 6 pm and it’s risky for both drivers and pedestrians,” said Kuldeep Singh, a resident. “We were hopeful the new lights would help, but many are still not working, making night travel dangerous,” he added.

The Municipal Corporation had undertaken the project to replace old, dimly lit streetlights with energy-efficient LEDs across Ludhiana. While the project has seen success in some parts of the city, the Southern Bypass continues to lag. Commuters have raised concerns about the potential for accidents on the unlit stretch, especially given the high-speed traffic and frequent use by heavy vehicles.

Manjitinder Singh, executive engineer, MC, acknowledged the issue, saying, “We are aware that several lights on the Southern Bypass are not operational. Maintenance teams are looking into it, and we’re working to resolve the problem as soon as possible but more than 100 streetlights have been stolen in the past few weeks.”