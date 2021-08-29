Ludhiana: In-laws thrash woman, video goes viral

The Samrala police swung into action on Saturday, after a video clip in which a woman was seen being thrashed and pushed out of her marital home started doing the rounds on social media.

A man, his parents and other relatives could be seen brutalising the woman in the video. The victim, Karamjit Kaur, 26, said she was beaten up for returning from her maternal house later than planned. She has been admitted to the civil hospital, while her husband Mintoo Singh, father-in-law Bikkar Singh, mother-in-law Gurdeep Kaur, and two relatives Baljinder Singh and Gurjit Kaur have been booked.

Karamjit had married Mintoo Singh on November 17, 2018. She alleged that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry and were asking that her parents “gift” them an SUV car.

She had lodged a dowry harassment case against her husband and in-laws on July 18, 2020. However, the accused had apologised and promised to mend their ways. However, they started reiterating their demands after a few days.

Karamjit had gone to her maternal home to celebrate Rakhi. However, when her father fell sick, she decided to stay there for a few days. When she finally returned home on Friday, her husband and in-laws thrashed her and dragged her out of the house, holding her by the hair. Bystanders captured the incident on camera and circulated the clip.

Sub-inspector Joginder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Section 498A (cruelty meted out to a married woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 354 (using criminal force on a woman), 354B (intent to disrobe woman) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused, whop are absconding.

