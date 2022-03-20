Ludhiana | Industrial hub not given representation in 10-member cabinet

Despite being the most populous district and the industrial hub of the state, no MLA from Ludhiana made it to the 10-member strong cabinet, which was administered the oath on Saturday.

While 12 of the MLAs elected from the district are greenhorns, a number of founder members of the party including two-time Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Gill MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal, and Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina have also been elected as members of legislative assembly.

Though there were speculations about Manuke, who has won two consecutive assembly elections and was appointed deputy leader of opposition during the Congress regime, being appointed a minister or speaker, no MLA from the district has been given the cabinet berth and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan has been appointed as the speaker of the House.

Several first-time MLAs from Ludhiana city are eyeing the remaining seven cabinet berths.

A senior AAP leader, requesting anonymity, said Ludhiana being the biggest district has always got a minister from the city in every government. Apart from Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Manuke, Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, and Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal are also in the fray to get one of the remaining cabinet berths. However, the final decision lies with the party high command.

MLA Manuke said, “Reports about me being nominated as speaker were only being circulated in the media. I had no information about the same. The party high command has to take a call regarding cabinet berths and all MLAs respect that.”

AAP state spokesperson Ahbaab Grewal said,” Ludhiana district will certainly get representation in the Cabinet and we assure the public that their issues will never be ignored. Not only the industry, but other sectors will also be given due importance and their issues will be resolved immediately.”

Appoint industry minister from Ludhiana: Stakeholders

With Ludhiana famous as the Manchester of India, industrialists said the AAP government should have appointed the industry minister from Ludhiana, so that their issues could be raised and addressed immediately.

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) president Gurmeet Kular said lack of infrastructure, and corruption are the major problems being faced by the industry. “Even though the state government does not have much of a role in controlling the rising steel prices, the state representative can raise the issue with the Union government. The AAP should have appointed an industry minister from Ludhiana, but it is unfortunate that no minister has been appointed from the district,” Kular said.

Federation of Punjab Small Industries Associations (FOPSIA) president Badish Jindal said the government should have appointed a minister from the district. “We are not saying that the industry minister should be appointed from Ludhiana only, but the district should have representation in the cabinet,” said Jindal, adding that the government needed to frame policies to boost infrastructure, single-window system, and attract investments.