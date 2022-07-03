Ludhiana industrialists demand single-window system for permissions

Representatives of industry from Ludhiana demanded implementation of single-window system for permissions; steps to encourage exports and better infrastructure among other facilities during a meeting held with director of industries and commerce, Punjab, Sibin C, on Friday evening.

Sibin C was in the city to seek suggestions from the industrialists regarding the upcoming industrial policy for the state. Punjab deputy director for industries and commerce, Vishav Bandhu and deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik also interacted with the industrialist during the interactive session organised by Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) at its complex in Focal Point area.

During the interaction, the industrialists rued that they have to face a lot of harassment in getting permissions/consent from different departments and the government should establish a single-window system.

CICU general secretary Pankaj Sharma said that apart from infrastructure development in Focal Point and other industrial areas, an IT hub should also be established in Punjab so that skilled youth do not have to move to other states for jobs. Also, steps need to be taken to encourage exports from the state, he added.

President of Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association, Jaswinder Thukral, also raised the issue regarding the notice being served by the PSPCL for recovery of 45 days advance consumption deposit. The industry has been opposing the move ,stating that it has put an additional burden on them, which is already facing a crisis.

Members of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) also raised issues with transparency in reimbursement of incentives and called for a one-time settlement (OTS) policy to resolve cases of enhancement cost of plots in Focal Point areas and technology upgrade scheme for cycle industry.

FICO president Gurmeet Kular stated that they have also demanded that the government should also lift the ban imposed on single use plastic items and plastic carry bags as this will badly affect the industry and result in unemployment. “The government can fix parameters regarding the quality of products, but these should not be a blanket ban. The government should rather ban paper made products to save trees,” said Kular.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja stated that C Sibin has assured that the government will consider all demands/suggestions shared by them while framing the new industrial policy for the state.